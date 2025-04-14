West Charlotte High Kicks Off First-Ever Swim Program With YMCA

A groundbreaking swim class has started at West Charlotte High School. Working with McCrorey YMCA, students now get in the pool three times weekly to master water skills and unlock job paths. YMCA staff bring their know-how right to campus.

"A lot of them were first time in the water, a lot of them were scared to death to get in the water," said an instructor to WSOC-TV.

Students who finish can earn lifeguard or instructor papers. The spring timing sets them up perfectly for summer work. They learn step by step, from floating to advanced moves.

The program covers everything from basic water skills to advanced techniques. "I learned how to swim sideways, on my back; I learned how to tread water, I couldn't tread water [before]," said 12th-grader Jacobi Perry.

The short trip from McCrorey to campus makes teaching simple. After months of talks and planning between the school and YMCA teams, swimming became part of school life.

"There have been a lot of things we had to go through to get here," said Kennell Jackson, the aquatics director with McCrorey YMCA. "Everything in life comes with red tape and hard work, but it's been worth it. Every day, we look forward to coming over and seeing what experiences we can give them."

Local pools now wait with open spots to fill. Perry jumped at the chance: he's put in for summer work at McCrorey. These days, he helps teach younger kids basic swimming moves.

Next year's class list shows more than 30 names. The success might spark similar programs across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.