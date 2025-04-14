Bank of America Launches “Golf With Us” with Free Cleebrity Golf Clinics for Kids in the U.S.

Pro athletes and celebrities will lead free golf lessons for kids in 25 cities through Bank of America's new team-up with Youth on Course. And yes, Charlotte is on the list!

Grab the kids a yearly Youth on Course membership. Since 2006, this non-profit has made golf courses available to more than four million young players, letting them play for just $5 or less per round.

“When kids get involved in sports, they learn first-hand about achieving their goals and develop lifelong skills that help them thrive,” said David Tyrie, President, Marketing, Digital & Specialized Consumer Client Solutions, Bank of America. “By working with Youth on Course to help make golf more accessible, we’re helping grow the sport while also making a positive impact in our communities.”

Registration is open until May 24. Cities like Augusta and Austin will host these special clinics. The program is part of the bank's "Golf with Us" initiative, which makes golf cheaper for 75,000 kids at 2,000 courses across the country.

Members receive free year-long access to the USGA's Golf Handicap Information Network. This system helps kids track their progress and log official scores as they get better.

Youth on Course has now spread to three countries. The organization helps young people pay for college and pick up job skills too.

Their scholarship program has handed out over $3 million to students. Through their work programs, more than 1,200 young people have completed valuable internships.

With companies pouring more money into golf coverage and content, this program arrives at a perfect time. DAZN and Apple added golf shows to their sports lineups this year.