Register To Win: Almost Monday

We’re hooking you up with an exclusive opportunity to see Almost Monday live at Amos' SouthEnd on May 8th – and this isn’t just any ticket! Win VIP tickets for an intimate acoustic set and a Meet & Greet with the band before the show!

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with Almost Monday – acoustic set, meet the band, and a night full of good vibes and great music!

Kiss 95.1 – Bringing You Closer to the Music You Love!

Limit one entry per person per day.