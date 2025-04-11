Register To Win: Almost Monday

We’re hooking you up with an exclusive opportunity to see Almost Monday live at Amos' SouthEnd on May 8th – and this isn’t just any ticket! Win VIP tickets for an intimate acoustic set and a Meet & Greet with the band before the show!
Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with Almost Monday – acoustic set, meet the band, and a night full of good vibes and great music!
Kiss 95.1 – Bringing You Closer to the Music You Love!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.