Benny Blanco Throws Prom for Selena Gomez’s First-Ever Experience
Who says prom is just for high schoolers? Benny Blanco decided to throw the ultimate prom party — and it wasn’t even for a school dance. It was for his…
Who says prom is just for high schoolers? Benny Blanco decided to throw the ultimate prom party — and it wasn’t even for a school dance. It was for his birthday!
The music producer celebrated turning a year older on March 8 with a prom-themed bash, all because his fiancée, Selena Gomez, never got to experience one herself.
“Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday,” Blanco shared with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, April 7.
As Blanco and Hudson chatted about their own prom memories, Blanco admitted he didn’t even have a car back in high school — but that didn’t stop him from going to prom twice!
“One time I went with a friend, like we went in a friend group, and then one time I went with a girlfriend,” he told Hudson.
Still, nothing topped dancing the night away with Gomez. “But really, honestly, my favorite prom was with my partner,” he said, as the audience let out an “aww.”
And just like any prom newbie, Gomez had some pre-party jitters.
“She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!’” Blanco said, recalling their conversation. “It was like she was really going to prom.”
To make it even more special, Blanco added a classic prom touch: “I got her a corsage,” he said with pride.
The sweethearts got engaged in December 2024 and shared the big news on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The post featured a close-up of Gomez’s sparkling engagement ring with a caption that read,
"forever begins now..."
And with a prom like that, forever’s off to a magical start.