Jennifer Lopez to Host and Perform at 2025 American Music Awards
Big news for music fans—Jennifer Lopez is returning to the American Music Awards, this time as both host and performer. The show will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.
This marks Lopez’s second time hosting the AMAs. She first took on the role in 2015, opening the show with “Waiting for Tonight,” which led into a high-energy dance medley featuring 14 of that year’s biggest hits.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards,” said Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, in a news release. “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer.”
Lopez hinted at her return during last fall’s AMAs 50th Anniversary Special on CBS, which was one of the most-watched entertainment specials of the year. Over the years, she’s performed at the AMAs more than ten times and has taken home three awards: Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in 2003 and Favorite Latin Artist in both 2007 and 2011.
This will be the first regular American Music Awards broadcast in two and a half years. The last show aired in November 2022 and was hosted by comedian Wayne Brady. It also marks the first time the AMAs will air on CBS after decades on ABC, where it had been broadcast from 1974 to 2022.