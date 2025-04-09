Charlotte Officials Look at $21M Symphony Park Makeover Plan

City leaders studied a $21 million blueprint Monday that would transform Symphony Park into a buzzing public space near SouthPark Mall. The 7.4-acre site could soon feature dining spots, stores, and fresh amenities for visitors.

The funding splits between $13 million from private sources and $8 million in city bonds. Simon Property Group will invest $8 million to build two eateries and shared spaces. Meanwhile, SouthPark Community Partners aims to pull in another $5 million through community support.

"Symphony Park will become an extraordinary community destination home to frequent, high-quality programming that invites deeper connections among others," said Adam Rhew, President and CEO of SouthPark Community Partners, to WSOC-TV.

The site will get a fresh plaza, an updated stage, real restrooms, and small shops. New walkways will link the grounds to an added section of the SouthPark Loop trail by Carnegie Boulevard. These changes will make the park more welcoming for everyone.

"I believe this is much more than a normal park. There's the economic development aspect, bridge to the mall, the opportunity to connect," said Councilman Tariq Bokhari to Queen City News.

Construction should start in the summer of 2026, with completion set for mid-2027. While Simon Property Group keeps the land, they'll sign new agreements to maintain public access.

City Council member Ed Driggs backed the concept but raised questions about county support. "I would be happier sharing that burden with the county," Driggs told The Charlotte Observer.

County Commissioner Laura Meier spoke about ongoing talks with parks staff but stayed careful with promises. "Mecklenburg County already has so many park-poor areas, high-needs parks, and projects that have already been voted on and are first in line, that our involvement in Symphony Park is not yet clear at this time," Meier said.