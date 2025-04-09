ContestsEventsAdvertise
Adam Levine Confirms New Maroon 5 Music, Album, and Tour

Adam Levine appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave an exciting update for everyone wondering when the band will release new music. “I am gonna confirm the…

Kayla Morgan
Adam Levine performs on stage with microphone in hand and green swetshrt with horse with rainbow hair on it
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy

Adam Levine appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave an exciting update for everyone wondering when the band will release new music.

“I am gonna confirm the rumors are true,” Levine told Fallon, who asked if a new release was in the works for this year.

“The rumors are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details,” he added, keeping things mysterious.

Still, he did give fans something to look forward to: “There’s a single coming at the end of the month-ish.”

And there’s even more on the way. “I’m really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish,” Levine said.

He didn’t share the name of the upcoming album, but it will follow the band’s past releases: Jordi (2021), Red Pill Blues (2014), Overexposed (2012), Hands All Over (2010), It Won’t Be Soon Before Long (2007), and their breakout album Songs About Jane (2002).

In 2023, Maroon 5 did a short East Coast tour and held a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM from March through October.

Since then, Levine has returned as a coach for Season 27 of The Voice, getting back into the rhythm of live music and TV.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
