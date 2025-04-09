Adam Levine Confirms New Maroon 5 Music, Album, and Tour
Adam Levine appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave an exciting update for everyone wondering when the band will release new music. “I am gonna confirm the…
Adam Levine appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave an exciting update for everyone wondering when the band will release new music.
“I am gonna confirm the rumors are true,” Levine told Fallon, who asked if a new release was in the works for this year.
“The rumors are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details,” he added, keeping things mysterious.
Still, he did give fans something to look forward to: “There’s a single coming at the end of the month-ish.”
And there’s even more on the way. “I’m really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish,” Levine said.
He didn’t share the name of the upcoming album, but it will follow the band’s past releases: Jordi (2021), Red Pill Blues (2014), Overexposed (2012), Hands All Over (2010), It Won’t Be Soon Before Long (2007), and their breakout album Songs About Jane (2002).
In 2023, Maroon 5 did a short East Coast tour and held a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM from March through October.
Since then, Levine has returned as a coach for Season 27 of The Voice, getting back into the rhythm of live music and TV.