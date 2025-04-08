Doja Cat & Doechii Exchange Love, Spark Collab Hopes

ContestsEventsAdvertise
Kayla Morgan
Doja Cat in ivory dress and Doechii in white and gray dress
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Doja Cat and Doechii have a lot of mutual respect—and fans are here for it.

Over the weekend, Doja Cat took to X (formerly Twitter) to show love for the rising Florida rapper, who opened for her on the Scarlet Tour in 2023.

“Doechii is MY inspiration. Doechii is here to STAY,” Doja wrote.

Doechii didn’t hesitate to respond with just as much admiration:

“I love you I love you I love you. You maintain EXCELLENCE in RAP!” she said. “You are an ICON. You are THEE performer and artist we all know we can count on to make cool ART. Keep shittin on everybody boo, nobody fuckin whichu. V coming soon bitches.”

Doja replied with a message that was very on-brand for her:

“I love you too, pimp. Thank you and never stop making people move or I’ll cut my c--- off.”

After the exchange, fans took to Reddit to talk about the moment and share their hopes for a future collab. One person started the conversation with: “Since Doja cat’s new album Vie is coming out soon maybe doechii will be on the album or the deluxe of it. Are y’all excited for this possible Duo !?”

Another user commented, “Omg yes!! I’m so ready to hear them both on a track doja singing and doechii rapping together will be a gift to my soul 🥵”

One summed up the vibe simply: “A baddie and her baddie friend.”

And one fan got creative, imagining an alternate reality where, "in an alternate universe not only do they have a collab album they also both play mystique in the X-men live action movie 6 piece.”

There’s no official word on a collaboration just yet—but with this much love between the two, fans are definitely hoping something’s in the works.

