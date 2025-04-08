Akridge Set To Build 861 New Apartments in Charlotte’s South End District

Construction giant Akridge plans two apartment towers in Charlotte's South End. Working with KETTLER for the fifth time, they'll add 861 units to the bustling district. The buildings will rise at 1427 and 3119 South Boulevard.

The first site at 1427 South Boulevard will house 446 units, steps from the Bland Street rail stop. A sparkling pool will crown the 10th floor, while the 31st floor opens to stunning city views. Ground-level retail space spans 5,000 square feet.

Just down the street at 3119 South Boulevard, 415 units will spring up between two rail stations. The site links directly to the Rail Trail. Future tenants will find a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and sky deck.

This push follows success in the district. Their past work shines through The South & Hollis, 310 units plus shops in Lower South End. They also built The Hawkins Press, putting 426 homes near offices and trains.

Dan Outen runs local operations as the North Carolina chief. His team picks prime spots near trains and walking districts.

Ten years ago, they planted roots in North Carolina. South End caught their eye, and they've stuck to building near rail stops and stores.

Since 1974, they've shaped cities with homes and offices. Now, fifty years later, their mark stretches across many states, with Charlotte as a key focus.