Novant Health Puts $2.5M Into Charlotte’s First Youth Mental Health Urgent Care

A $2.5 million investment will bring Charlotte its first mental health urgent care center for kids. Set to start helping young patients in 2026, this center will serve children aged 4 and older who need quick mental health support.

"At Novant Health, we recognize the urgent need for accessible and compassionate mental health support for young people," said Dr. Sid Fletcher to WSOC-TV.

Kids with mental health needs, autism, growth challenges, and substance issues will find help here. Quick care is a top focus: Medical staff will check on patients within half an hour of their arrival.

With six treatment spaces, the center aims to help the 25% of young people who face mental or emotional struggles. Before leaving, each child will get a custom care plan from the medical team.

Michael Estramonte of Starmount Healthcare spoke about the project: "Partnering with an organization as prestigious as Novant Health is a game changer for our team, and ultimately for the children of North Carolina," he said.

The Katie Blessing Center marks a shift from standard emergency care to focused mental health treatment. This fills a big gap, as North Carolina lacks enough mental health options for its young people.

Instead of crowded emergency rooms, families can now turn to this center for mental health checks, crisis help, and expert care connections. The staff will link patients with the right specialists and support.