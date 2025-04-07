Glen Powell on a Possible Sydney Sweeney Relationship: ‘Timing is Everything in this World’

In news that might make Nikki Glaser sad, who shot her shot with Glen Powell during the Golden Globes, it seems the professional relationship between Powell and Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney has already been blurred, with their personal lives already intertwined. After Sweeney called off her engagement with Jonathan Davino, the speculation about their off-screen relationship reached a fever pitch when Sweeney attended Powell’s sister’s wedding.

Glen Powell: “Timing is Everything in this World”

In an interview with Today, the Top Gun: Maverick actor was asked about Sweeney’s attendance at his sister’s wedding. When asked by host Jenna Bush Hager if he was surprised that “the wedding caused a little bit of a stir,” Powell replied, “You know, timing is everything in this world.”

Page Six reported that a source close to Powell said, “He [Powell] wouldn’t blow up everything after the break up [with Davino].”

As for the reason why Sweeney and Davino broke up is that the “Euphoria” actress wanted to focus on her career. A source told People, “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

The source also said that what overwhelmed the actress is not her busy work schedule, rather, it’s her relationship and the wedding. They added that Sweeney is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago,” and that “this is what she wants to focus on right now.”

Sweeney is set to reprise her role in the third season of “Euphoria” and is scheduled to promote the movie adaptation of the novel “The Housemaid” with Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone. She will also play real-life boxer Christy Marin in another film.

Powell on the other hand is also busy with his career, which a source told The Post (via Page Six) can also be attributed to Sweeney. The source said, “He definitely had fame, but I felt like it didn’t skyrocket until after ‘Anything But You’ with Sydney.” He is set to appear next in the film the Running Man, based on the novel by Stephen King. The movie is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025.