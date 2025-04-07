Chris Brown Advises Fans to Not Wear Red Bandanas to Breezy Bowl

We're gearing up for Breezy Bowl and Chris Brown is trying to make sure the vibes are good. Over the weekend, Chris Brown made a post to social media to ensure that fans are advised to not wear red bandanas to any of his shows on the tour.

The singer addressed a trend where concert goers were stating that everyone should wear red bandanas for the tour. The bandanas are due to Brown's affiliation with the Bloods gang in the past, who often wear the red bandanas. Brown is urging fans to not follow this social media trend.

"I see a lot of fans collectively telling team breezy to wear red bandannas to the concert. I would highly advise yall to NOT do that!" he stated in an Instagram post. "Just get brown bandannas so yall wont run into any problems. I don't want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing! Yall know I'm BRIS BREEZY but we promoting positivity on this tour! Thank you and I love yall"

The Breezy Bowl tour recently announced additional dates and cities that were added last minute. During the second lap, Brown will circle back and hit Denver, CO, San Antonio, TX, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Washington, D.C., Detroit, MI, and Toronto, ON.

The second leg of the tour will also bring guest Jhene Aiko who will join Bryson Tiller as openers for Brown. The first leg will include singer, Summer Walker.