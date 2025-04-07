Carrie Underwood Rocks Out with Papa Roach in Las Vegas

Carrie Underwood surprised fans in a big way on April 5 when she joined Papa Roach onstage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The performance was part of the band’s ongoing “Rise of the Roach” world tour, and it marked the first time Underwood and the group performed live together.

Underwood and Papa Roach—made up of Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton, Tobin Esperance, and Tony Palermo—started their set with a live version of their emotional collaboration, “Leave a Light on (Talk Away the Dark).” They followed it up with a special performance of Papa Roach’s hit “Last Resort,” with Underwood and frontman Shaddix teaming up to celebrate the song’s 25th anniversary.

The original version of “Leave a Light on (Talk Away the Dark)” appeared on Papa Roach’s 2022 album Ego Trip. In 2024, they released a new version featuring Underwood. The artists pledged to donate ongoing royalties from the song to support people affected by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is one group set to benefit, and the artists have also partnered with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the U.S. and Canada to raise awareness through the song.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, help is available. Call or text 988, text “STRENGTH” to 741741, or visit 988lifeline.org.

Underwood is wrapping up her Las Vegas residency with a final show scheduled for April 12, before continuing with select performances around the U.S. Papa Roach, meanwhile, is touring internationally alongside Rise Against and Underoath.

Outside of concerts, Underwood recently made her return to American Idol, stepping in as a guest judge while Katy Perry is away. Sitting next to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she offered guidance to this season’s contestants, drawing on her own experience as a past winner.

One memorable moment came when contestant Kobyn Melton, who goes by the stage name Insite, performed Korn’s “Freak on a Leash.”

The judges weren’t sure if his style fit the show, so Melton followed up with Drowning Pool’s “Bodies.” That’s when Underwood jumped in to support him, joining the performance and showing off her rocker side.

After the moment, she joked, “Woo! You got a good hype girl. That was high school for me…. I’ve even crowd surfed, people, okay.”