UNC Charlotte AI Summit Sees Double Faculty Interest for 2025 Teaching Event

Interest in AI teaching methods has surged at UNC Charlotte. The 2025 AI Summit for Smarter Learning drew twice the faculty submissions as last year. Set for May 14 at The Dubois Center, the event marks a shift in teaching approaches.

"The annual AI summit is a fantastic opportunity for learning, with faculty and staff showcasing and discussing innovative and practice-based approaches for AI use related to student learning," said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, to Inside UNC Charlotte.

Experts from top tech firms and banks will join campus staff for talks and hands-on sessions. The day mixes short labs with in-depth workshops about AI tools, ethics, and research methods. Microsoft, Apple, Bank of America, and Lumen Learning bring fresh views to the talks.

"We have arrived at a point of inflection in generative AI's role in higher education," said Chris Boyer, dean of the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences. "The potential to support teaching and research is only beginning to come into focus."

Now in its third year, the summit runs through the Center for Teaching and Learning. J. Garvey Pyke leads the center and points out how AI skills boost student job prospects.

Teacher Jessi Morton saw big gains from past events. "The AI Summit has been a catalyst for developing my pedagogy and expertise around AI. The summit is the perfect space to develop future-focused, interdisciplinary partnerships," said Morton.

The school launched three new groups this year: the AI Research Council, Charlotte AI Institute, and an AI Steering Committee. Each tackles unique challenges in bringing AI to classrooms.

Daniel Maxwell teaches at Cato College of Education. He shared his thoughts: "There is no better way to cap off an academic year than by gathering with AI-engaged individuals from across campus, celebrating the success of previous projects, and identifying opportunities for new collaborations."