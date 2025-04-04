PopUp Bagels Expands to Charlotte, Plans 10 North Carolina Locations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: PopUp Bagels is served during the alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet Pride Event With Performance By Paris Hilton on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

PopUp Bagels will open its first store this summer at The Bowl at Ballantyne in Charlotte, kicking off a major expansion into North Carolina with ten locations planned.

The growth is backed by $8 million in celebrity investments from an interesting group of backers including Paul Rudd, Michael Strahan, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, and NFL star JJ Watt. Led by new CEO Tory Bartlett, who joined last September, the company is focusing on growth in southeastern markets.

The business had humble beginnings. Adam Goldberg started by selling bagels through his backyard window to neighbors during COVID-19 lockdowns. That simple start grew into multiple successful locations across Connecticut before expanding into New York City.

According to a press release, each bagel is "baked fresh and served hot, whole, and straight from the oven — no slicing, no sandwiches."

The North Carolina expansion will be done in partnership with Power Brands Hospitality Group, which operates multiple restaurants. They've already secured a location in Raleigh as part of their statewide rollout.

The concept offers a unique twist on traditional bagel shops. Bagels are served fresh and whole, not sliced. Rather than typical sandwiches, customers break off pieces and pair them with various cream cheese spreads.