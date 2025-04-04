Kesha Drops Wildly Named Tour, and Fans Have Thoughts

Mark your calendars, because Kesha just dropped some big news! On April 3, she announced The Tits Out Tour—a North American summer tour hitting arenas and amphitheaters with Scissor Sisters. This wild ride is all in support of her upcoming album, and it’s set to be a summer to remember.

Kicking off July 1 in West Valley City, Utah, the tour will make stops in major cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York City, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and more before wrapping up on August 10 in Tampa, Florida. And get this—Kesha will be headlining Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Kia Forum in LA for the very first time!

But wait, there’s more! Slayyyter and Rose Gray will be joining on select dates, and the whole tour is in partnership with the dating app Feeld. Why? Because Kesha’s got a message: “The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other,” she said in a statement as reported by PEOPLE. “Americans need to have more safe, consensual sex. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected.”

And if you think the tour name is bold, Kesha is doubling down: “I’m going TITS OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country because we are just as much the fabric of this FREE nation as anyone else.” She added, “We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war.”

She’s even got a dress code in mind: “Color-coded options will be available soon, but this summer wear RED if you are single, h*rny, and down to flirt!” And in case you’re wondering, she’s also on the lookout for a sugar daddy: “If you bring a tall, hot, single friend, you get extra animal points.”

Tickets go on presale April 8 at 10 a.m. local time on Kesha and Scissor Sisters’ websites, with general sales opening April 10.

As expected, The Tits Out Tour has people talking. Some fans love it—“The name of the tour is iconic,” one person raved. Others? Not so much. “Just go to a strip club … it’s cheaper,” one unimpressed commenter wrote.