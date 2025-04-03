Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: April 4-April 6

Charlotte's entertainment scene is packed with unique experiences this weekend, from live music and wine tastings to aerial performances and craft beer celebrations. Willi Carlisle and Ramona Martinez bring a night of folk storytelling, Charlotte StrEATs Uncorked showcases the region's best wines, and Cirque du Biere offers a dazzling aerial show with a pop music theme. Whether you're in the mood for music, comedy, or a taste of local flavors, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Willi Carlisle With Ramona Martinez

Willi Carlisle and Ramona Martinez bring a night of rich storytelling and heartfelt music to The Evening Muse, an intimate venue known for its stellar acoustics and welcoming atmosphere. Carlisle, an Arkansas-based folk and country musician, blends traditional sounds with punk influences, playing instruments such as guitar, banjo, and fiddle. His songs explore historical themes and contemporary poetics with raw emotion. Martinez adds her unique folk sound to the evening. With limited seating for 80 or standing room for 120, tickets for this special performance are going fast.

Charlotte StrEATs Uncorked

Charlotte StrEATs Uncorked, presented by NC Wine, offers an evening of exceptional North Carolina wines and locally inspired cuisine. You can enjoy a curated selection of award-winning wines, a guided tasting with an Assorted Table & Wine Shop, and delicious dishes crafted by Johnson & Wales University chefs. Live music from Charlez360 adds to the festive atmosphere. You can also purchase your favorite bottles to take home. This exclusive 21+ event is all-inclusive, with tickets priced at $65.

Cirque du Biere: "Pop Princess Aerial Show"

Cirque du Biere and Hi-Wire Brewing Charlotte present the "Pop Princess Aerial Show", a high-energy evening celebrating iconic women in pop music while supporting Planned Parenthood. You can enjoy two aerial performances — one fully choreographed and another improvised based on audience song requests. The event features local women-owned vendors, a photo booth, and a wide selection of drinks, all set in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Other Events

Charlotte offers a diverse lineup of events this weekend, ranging from craft beer celebrations to thought-provoking experiences and stand-up comedy. Whether you're looking to explore local brews, enjoy an evening of science and sound, or catch a live comedy performance, there's something for everyone: