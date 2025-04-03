Register to Win Tickets to See Big Time Rush!
Big Time Rush is bringing their "In Real Life Tour" to Charlotte on July 16, 2025, and…
🚨 Calling all Rushers! 🚨 Big Time Rush is bringing their "In Real Life Tour" to Charlotte on July 16, 2025, and we want to send YOU to the show! 🎤✨
We’re celebrating Big Time Rush Day with a Big Time Offer. To celebrate National Big Time Rush Day on April 4, we’re giving fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kendall, Logan, James, and Carlos LIVE!
Special Offer:
$30 Tickets (Select dates only, while supplies last. Taxes not included.)
Offer Valid:
Friday, April 4 – Sunday, April 6 at 11:59 PM