Charlotte Hotels Gear Up for Huge Crowds for May 2025 with Festivals and Concerts

Organizers of the Lovin' Life Music Fest are seeking feedback from attendees of last year's inaugural event as they prepare for an even bigger festival in 2025. "Tell us everything — the good, the bad, your ideas on what we could do better, and more," the festival posted. "These go straight to the bosses, and they read them all!"

The 2025 Lovin' Life Music Fest is scheduled to take place in uptown Charlotte from May 2-4, coinciding with Kendrick Lamar's major concert at Bank of America Stadium. With a capacity of 75,037, the stadium is expected to bring a significant influx of fans to the city for both events.

Last year's festival drew approximately 80,000 attendees and led to one of Charlotte's highest hotel occupancy weekends, with rates reaching 89.9% on opening day alone.

Last year, three of the top four hotel occupancy rates in Mecklenburg County were tied to events at Bank of America Stadium. All travelers are strongly recommended to book accommodations soon due to the estimated number of visitors expected on this historic occasion and many local hotels are already booked. Other nearby lodging options include AC Hotel Charlotte City Center, Aloft Charlotte City Center, and Charlotte Marriott City Center.

Early bird tickets for Lovin' Life Music Fest 2025 went on sale on Mar 23, and a whole weekend of high-energy performances is already being planned.