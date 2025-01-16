New Sports Lounge with 60-Foot Screen To Open in Charlotte’s South End

A huge sports venue called Blinders will soon take shape in Charlotte’s South End. Opening in spring 2025, the 5,500-square-foot space will feature what its owners say is the East Coast’s largest non-stadium screen outside of casinos. “If you take away the Top Golfs of the world, it’s our belief that we have the largest continuous screen from Boston to Miami,” Kush Anandani, director of OmShera Holdings, tells Axios.

Located at 225 W. Tremont Ave, the venue’s main attraction is its massive display: a 60-foot-wide, 15-foot-tall screen matched with custom sound from Peerless-AV and DC Bolt. The main area holds 160 people, while a large 1,500-square-foot patio fits another 50. The venue will join Charlotte’s established sports-watching spots. From Selwyn Avenue Pub to Ed’s Tavern and Duckworth’s Uptown, each caters to its own group of local fans.

Local company Myers & Chapman is handling the renovation of a 1950s factory building. Cluck Design created the architectural plans, with Avella Design Collective handling the interior layout. Making their first move into restaurants, hotel veterans OmShera Holdings want to bring something new to Charlotte’s sports bar scene. Their first project since 2002 looks to blend upscale drinks with an elevated atmosphere.

You won’t find signed jerseys and sports memorabilia here. Instead, there’s modern furniture and multiple viewing areas, both indoors and outdoors. While they’re still working on the menu, prices will be similar to those of nearby spots. Blinders adds to South End’s growing list of game-day destinations, including Graham Street Pub & Patio and The Fairwood 226. The neighborhood’s quick expansion continues to draw new places to eat and drink.

Work crews have begun updating the building. Before opening next year, they need to complete the main renovations, install the giant screen, and finish the interior details.

