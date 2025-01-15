Wegmans Pays $15.8M for Charlotte Land, Plans 2026 Store Opening

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In a significant move, Wegmans Food Markets Inc. bought 14.32 acres of valuable Ballantyne real estate in Charlotte. The $15.8 million purchase from NP BCP Land and NW Offices is their first step into the area. The grocery chain will build a large 110,000-square-foot store on North Community Road. The store is set to open in mid-2026.

“We are excited to have closed on the deal so we can get started with the physical work at the store site,” said Wegmans to the Charlotte Observer.

“Four years after opening our first store in North Carolina, we’re excited to announce that Wegmans is coming to Charlotte,” said Dan Aken, vice president of real estate and store planning.

The new store will be a key part of the Ballantyne Reimagined project, a massive $1 billion transformation. “This milestone reflects our commitment to providing convenient, desirable amenities to our office customers, residents, and visitors as Ballantyne continues to evolve,” said Clifton Coble, senior vice president of development at Northwood.

With permits secured, the company is ready to begin demolition. The agreement includes a special clause preventing other grocery chains from using the site. Currently, Wegmans has 111 stores across eight states and D.C. Since 2019, they’ve opened four successful locations in Raleigh-Durham. The chain isn’t done expanding. They’re looking at middle and north Charlotte for a second location, searching for 10-14 acres of land. The new store will be located near The Bowl at Ballantyne, just a half-mile away. Work will begin once final permits are approved.

