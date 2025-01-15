In Full Swing: Tyler The Creator Is Already Having Quite The Year

Tyler, The Creator, is off to an impressive start in 2025 with festivals, tours, and viral moments.

This summer, he’ll headline the Governors Ball in New York City, which runs from June 6-8 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Sharing the spotlight with Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, and many others, Tyler will open the festival on Friday. The lineup for that day also includes Benson Boone, T-Pain, JPegMafia, and more.

Tyler is also set to headline the 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, happening June 12-15 in Manchester, Tennessee. He’ll join Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Hozier as one of the festival’s main acts.

Before these festivals, Tyler will launch his CHROMAKOPIA World Tour on February 4, 2025, in support of his latest album. The tour includes over 80 arena shows across the U.S., Canada, the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. Fans in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Toronto will get additional shows due to high demand. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas will join Tyler as opening acts throughout the tour.

Tyler’s influence goes beyond music. He recently inspired a video game called Tyler The Game, created by Ali Graham (known for the viral Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” game). The game lets fans explore Tyler’s creative worlds, featuring reimaginings of albums like Flower Boy and Wolf, along with quests inspired by Chromakopia and Wolf.

THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED https://t.co/yqXSIyu4tj — T (@tylerthecreator) November 17, 2024 " target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">shared his reaction: “THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY. THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THAT WAY. THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED.”

Tyler has also responded to fans online about the song. When one admitted they initially didn’t connect with it, he replied with humor: “No lie lmfao I realized folks that don’t like that song wear sunscreen by default hahahahaha (I’m generalizing).”

