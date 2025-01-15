Taylor Swift Starts $1.7M Remodel of Rhode Island Mansion

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Work began on Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill mansion as construction crews kicked off a $1.7 million renovation after getting the green light from Westerly, R.I. officials Monday.

The updates to the $17.75 million beachfront home blend practical needs with luxury additions. The plans include adding a big 16×24 wing, updating bathrooms, and putting in a cutting-edge kitchen. Construction equipment showed up on the property last weekend to begin work on the 1930s mansion.

The stunning beach house sits on 700 feet of private coastline. The home features eight comfortable bedrooms and ten-and-a-half bathrooms throughout. Eight fireplaces keep the house warm during cold New England winters. City records value the property at $20,434,100.

Swift bought this New England getaway in 2013 and has made it a hotspot for celebrity parties. The house most recently hosted guests in August 2024, with actress Blake Lively among those who’ve joined previous parties.

“The Last Great American Dynasty,” from Swift’s 2020 album, tells the story of former owner Rebekah Harkness. The socialite played a big part in the home’s rich history during the mid-1900s.

The property has seen its share of drama. In 2015, someone tried to pass a bill targeting expensive vacation homes with new taxes. A few years later, there were fights about fixing the seawall.

Building started in 1929, setting up what would become an iconic coastal estate. Now, the property grabs attention every Fourth of July as news crews cover its fancy celebrations.