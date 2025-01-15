North Carolina BBQ Restaurant Named Best for ‘Crispy’ Dishes

Winter isn’t really barbecue time, but it’s always a good time to enjoy delicious barbecue, even if it’s colder outside. With that in mind, North Carolina has some fantastic places to get your barbecue fix. Whether you’re eating at a locally-owned restaurant that’s been there for years, brand new restaurant that you’re trying out for the first time or chain spot that just happens to have good grub, it’s always an appropriate time to enjoy some delicious BBQ. Now, one North Carolina barbecue spot has been named the best for its delicious food.

Best BBQ in North Carolina, According to Love Food

The food experts at Love Food have put together a roster of the best places to eat BBQ across the U.S. “American barbecue is up there with the best in the world, and the variety of styles between each state means there’s always more to discover,” they state in the feature. “But with so many standout restaurants and brilliant BBQ spots all over the country, it can be hard to know where to begin.” That’s where they come in. They ranked the best spots to get BBQ based on “genuine user reviews” from a favorite of platforms. Then, they determined the best.

Barbecue is a very American tradition, but it started with Caribbean roots. According to a feature on barbecue in Smithsonian Magazine, “The original styles of barbecue are thought to be those that originated in the easternmost colonies, like the vinegar-based “whole hog” barbecue found in Virginia and North Carolina.” They add that, “the technique of adding sauce to the meat as it cooks came from British colonists who incorporated the idea of basting to preserve the juices within the meat with the Caribbean barbecue technique.” So, that’s a bit of barbecue history, in case it ever pops up during trivia night.

So, which North Carolina spot made the cut for the best barbecue in America? It’s Skylight Inn BBQ at 4618 Lee Street in Ayden. Love Food points out that North Carolina has lots of good barbecue spots, so many different places could have been selected. But, the Skylight Inn, which is family owned, has been going strong since 1947 and has history. “It serves whole barbecued hog, chopped up with crispy skin and vinegar sauce, as well as terrific sides including coleslaw, potato salad, and cornbread,” Love Food exclaims. So, if you’re in the area and looking for some good grub, you may want to get Skylight Inn BBQ on your radar.

