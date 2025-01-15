Man Accused of Stalking Caitlin Clark Wants to Stay in Jail

Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old man from Denton, Texas, faced a judge on Tuesday in Marion County Superior Court after being charged with felony stalking of WNBA star Caitlin Clark. His behavior in court drew immediate criticism from Judge Angela Davis as reported by the Associated Press.

As Lewis entered the courtroom, he leaned back in his chair and said, “Guilty as charged,” interrupting the proceedings multiple times. Judge Davis warned him, “You have a right to remain silent, and I expect you to exercise that on me.” When he continued talking, she repeated her demand for silence.

Judge Davis entered a not guilty plea on Lewis’s behalf, explaining she could not accept a guilty plea during the initial hearing. A public defender, Gavin Uitvlugt, was assigned to represent him.

According to multiple reports, Lewis’s bail was set at $50,000, and Judge Davis ordered him to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse—locations where Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play. He is also prohibited from contacting Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. If convicted, Lewis could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Court documents describe Lewis as a Texas resident, but in court, he said he lives in his vehicle, which he drove to Indianapolis. Police arrested him at a hotel after discovering several explicit and threatening social media posts he allegedly directed at Clark. One message read, “I’m getting tickets. I’m sitting behind the bench.” Another said, “They said I was sending threatening texts…but the only thought on my mind was…CAITLIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNN.” Some messages included sexually violent content.

Prosecutors stated the posts made Clark feel “terrorized, frightened, intimidated, or threatened” and claimed they included threats meant to place her in fear of sexual violence. Clark told police she feared for her safety and had even changed her appearance in public to avoid being recognized.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears praised Clark’s courage in coming forward. “It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t,” Mears said. “The victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence.”

NBC reported that the FBI tracked the source of Lewis’s social media posts to a hotel and library in Indianapolis. When police initially spoke to Lewis, he described his actions as part of an “imaginary relationship” with Clark and dismissed his posts as a joke. However, the messages continued even after police warned him to stop.

Lewis is scheduled to return to court on March 31 for a pretrial hearing.

