Little Mix Members: What Are They Up to Now?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix attend the "Boxing Day" World Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on November 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

If you’re like us and moved on from your ex by playing “Shoutout to My Ex” on a loop, you might be missing Little Mix right now and wondering when they’ll be releasing new songs. The bad news is that there isn’t any official news that the group—consisting of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock—is busy making an album. They’ve been dormant since announcing their hiatus in 2022. The good news, though, is that they seem to be working on their respective solo careers.

Update on Little Mix Members

Jade Thirlwall

Jade embarked on a solo career. In July 2024, she released her debut single, “Angel of My Dreams.” It was critically and commercially successful.

Jade | Angel of My Dreams

She recently released a new song, “IT girl” and fans went wild, speculating a part of the lyrics that was an apparent dig at Simon Cowell. Jade auditioned for The X Factor twice before being put together with Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy Nelson, who left Little Mix in 2020. The third time she passed the audition, Cowell wasn’t on the judging panel, according to The Sun.

The last line/outro on the song “It’s a no from me,” is a phrase Cowell famously used to reject participants on the show.

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards, who is engaged to professional footballer Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, who she shares a son with, also released her debut solo single, “Forget About Us,” last year. Co-written with Ed Sheeran, the song received positive reviews and debuted at the tenth spot on the UK Singles Chart.

Perrie | Forget About Us

She posted on her Instagram account that she’s working on a new album.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Like Jade and Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock also released singles and an EP, No Hard Feelings, last year. Her debut solo single “Don’t Say Love” topped the UK Singles Sales Chart. Music critics loved the song’s production and Pinnock’svocals.

Leigh-Anne also performed her first headline show in 2024.

Leigh-Anne | Don’t Say Love

Interestingly, all three members used only their first names when they embarked on their solo careers, perhaps to separate their solo endeavors from their time as Little Mix members.

“Wall of Silence”

Daily Mail reported that ex-member Jesy Nelson, who recently announced her pregnancy, was never publicly congratulated by Jade, Perrie or Leigh-Anne. The three current members are active in commenting and liking each other’s posts on Instagram, though. The “wall of silence” might be from when Leigh-Anne and Perrie announced their pregnancies in 2021, Nelson also did not congratulate the two.

Rumors of a feud also began surfacing when Nelson said in an interview with The Guardian (via Mirror) that she’s not in contact with her previous bandmates anymore. She said, “No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters.”

The Sun also reported Perrie’s appearance on the Happy Place podcast in 2024 where she mentioned reaching out to Nelson but got rejected. She said, “You think, ‘Well I tried, they don’t want it. You can’t force someone to be friends with you.”