Drake Sues UMG, Claims ‘Not Like Us’ Is Defamatory

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California.

Last year, a public feud erupted between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with each making accusations in a series of diss tracks. In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Drake (whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham) is suing Universal Music Group (UMG), the company that represents both artists, for defamation and harassment according to a report by the New York Times. Drake argues that the release of “Not Like Us” was an example of UMG putting profits ahead of the well-being and safety of its artists.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims that UMG knowingly promoted the song, which falsely suggested that Drake was a criminal pedophile and even encouraged people to take part in vigilante justice. The cover art for “Not Like Us” included a picture of Drake’s home in Toronto, marked with symbols indicating the location of registered sex offenders, which Drake argues contributed to a shooting near his property and led to trespassers attempting to enter his home.

“On May 4, 2024, UMG approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track that falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile and calls for violent retribution against him,” the complaint reads. “Even though UMG enriched itself and its shareholders by exploiting Drake’s music for years, and knew that the salacious allegations against Drake were false, UMG chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.”

Drake’s lawsuit is aimed not at Lamar, but at UMG. He argues that the company knew the accusations in the song were false, yet chose to promote it for financial gain. Drake also suggests that UMG used the song to damage his reputation, potentially giving them leverage for future contract negotiations. Additionally, the lawsuit claims UMG secretly paid third parties to promote the song on streaming platforms and radio without revealing the payments.

After the release of the song and the safety concerns it caused, including having to reportedly move his son from school, Drake says he tried to alert UMG about the harm the song was doing. He claims the company told him that pursuing legal action would lead to public humiliation.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.