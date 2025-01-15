Drake Sues UMG, Claims ‘Not Like Us’ Is Defamatory
Last year, a public feud erupted between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with each making accusations in a series of diss tracks. In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Drake (whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham) is suing Universal Music Group (UMG), the company that represents both artists, for defamation and harassment according to a report by the New York Times. Drake argues that the release of “Not Like Us” was an example of UMG putting profits ahead of the well-being and safety of its artists.
The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims that UMG knowingly promoted the song, which falsely suggested that Drake was a criminal pedophile and even encouraged people to take part in vigilante justice. The cover art for “Not Like Us” included a picture of Drake’s home in Toronto, marked with symbols indicating the location of registered sex offenders, which Drake argues contributed to a shooting near his property and led to trespassers attempting to enter his home.
“On May 4, 2024, UMG approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track that falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile and calls for violent retribution against him,” the complaint reads. “Even though UMG enriched itself and its shareholders by exploiting Drake’s music for years, and knew that the salacious allegations against Drake were false, UMG chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.”
Drake’s lawsuit is aimed not at Lamar, but at UMG. He argues that the company knew the accusations in the song were false, yet chose to promote it for financial gain. Drake also suggests that UMG used the song to damage his reputation, potentially giving them leverage for future contract negotiations. Additionally, the lawsuit claims UMG secretly paid third parties to promote the song on streaming platforms and radio without revealing the payments.
After the release of the song and the safety concerns it caused, including having to reportedly move his son from school, Drake says he tried to alert UMG about the harm the song was doing. He claims the company told him that pursuing legal action would lead to public humiliation.