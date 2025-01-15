Drake Reveals One-Year Ban From Commentating Raptors Games

Drake has been banned from commentating at Toronto Raptors games for a year.

On January 13, during a home game against the Golden State Warriors, Drake shared his thoughts about the ban on his Instagram Story. He seemed to accept it with a sense of humor but still expressed his desire to get back to the mic. He wrote, “@raptors how long is my headphone ban?? I was born to commentate,” and added in a voiceover, “Good ol’ one-year ban. It is what it is. It was good while it lasted. I’ll be back one day…”

Drake reveals the Toronto Raptors have banned him from using headphones when courtside and commentating during the game



"how long is my headphone ban?? I was born to commentate... good ol' 1 year ban? it is what it is, it was good while it lasted, I'll be back one day..."



back… pic.twitter.com/wHighM10yd — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) January 14, 2025

Fans believe the ban might be related to some comments Drake made in November about former Raptors player DeMar DeRozan, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings. During a game where the Raptors retired Vince Carter’s jersey, Drake jokingly said, “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”

Things escalated further when Drake called DeRozan a “goof” and a “p—-.” DeRozan later responded during a press conference, “He’s gonna have a long way to climb to take it down.”

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I'll go up there and pull it down myself." — Drake



“He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down...Tell him good luck.” — DeMar DeRozen 💀



(🎥: @FaizalKhamisa)

pic.twitter.com/GShDBrFBhc — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 3, 2024

The tension between the two is believed to stem from DeRozan’s appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video, which features a lyric about DeRozan’s move to the Kings: “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.” This was around the same time that Drake and Kendrick were involved in a highly publicized feud.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.