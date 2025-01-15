Drake Reveals One-Year Ban From Commentating Raptors Games
Drake has been banned from commentating at Toronto Raptors games for a year.
On January 13, during a home game against the Golden State Warriors, Drake shared his thoughts about the ban on his Instagram Story. He seemed to accept it with a sense of humor but still expressed his desire to get back to the mic. He wrote, “@raptors how long is my headphone ban?? I was born to commentate,” and added in a voiceover, “Good ol’ one-year ban. It is what it is. It was good while it lasted. I’ll be back one day…”
Fans believe the ban might be related to some comments Drake made in November about former Raptors player DeMar DeRozan, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings. During a game where the Raptors retired Vince Carter’s jersey, Drake jokingly said, “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”
Things escalated further when Drake called DeRozan a “goof” and a “p—-.” DeRozan later responded during a press conference, “He’s gonna have a long way to climb to take it down.”
The tension between the two is believed to stem from DeRozan’s appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video, which features a lyric about DeRozan’s move to the Kings: “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.” This was around the same time that Drake and Kendrick were involved in a highly publicized feud.