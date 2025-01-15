Dogwood Restaurant Returns to Charlotte as Part of $24M Westin Hotel Renovation

The Westin Charlotte is bringing back Dogwood restaurant on Jan. 22, 2025, as part of the hotel’s $24 million upgrade. Jon Dressler is leading the comeback. “When we closed Dogwood, we had every hope that the right opportunity would present itself for us to bring back this beloved concept,” said Dressler to Charlotte Business Journal.

The space features impressive glass walls reaching up to 30-foot ceilings. Diners can enjoy a roomy dining area that seats 140 and a modern bar fitting 36 people. Square Feet Studio created the eye-catching design, while Barringer Construction brought it to life. The kitchen offers modern takes on Southern classics, featuring seasonal ingredients. Standout dishes include Duck and Dumplings, hearty Shrimp and Grits, dry-aged steaks topped with bacon jam, and fresh seafood from the raw bar.

They’re open for lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., and dinner from 5 p.m., with bar bites available in between.

The restaurant boasts a strong team: Brittany Kellum runs the bar program, Tim Buchanan handles operations, and Jay Spungin serves as GM. Kellum joins fresh from her role at Fin & Fino.

They’re kicking things off with a special preview night on Jan. 15. The event’s proceeds will support Giving Kitchen, a James Beard organization helping food service workers in crisis. This opening marks a new chapter for Dogwood following its South Park location’s closure in August 2023. The restaurant now operates under Rare Roots Hospitality, owned by Jon and Kim Dressler.

Atlanta-based Portman Holdings owns The Westin Charlotte. Their substantial investment aims to make the hotel’s dining options appealing to both hotel guests and locals alike.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!