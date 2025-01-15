Diddy Claims ‘Freak-Off’ Videos Prove Consent and Challenge Case

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England.

Diddy claims that the videos of his “freak-offs,” which the government is using as evidence against him, actually prove his innocence.

According to TMZ, a letter filed on Tuesday (January 14) by Diddy’s defense team says that the nine videos they’ve reviewed show “private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship.” The letter also states that the videos show Cassie “thoroughly enjoy[ing] herself.”

The defense argues that Cassie, called Victim-1 in the case, appears “happy, dominant, and completely in control.” They disagree with the prosecution’s claim that the videos feature “elaborate and produced sex performances.” Instead, they insist the videos simply show “adults having consensual sex, plain and simple.”

Diddy’s lawyers also deny accusations that the tapes were secretly recorded, that minors or other celebrities were involved, or that the tapes were kept as “collateral.” They claim Cassie kept the tapes herself and handed them over to the government, disputing the idea that they were taken during federal raids on Diddy’s homes.

The defense team calls the tapes “direct evidence undermining the ‘core’ of the government’s case,” referring to prosecutors’ statement that “Freak-off activity is the core of this case.”

In related news, Diddy’s mother has been accused of hosting sexually charged parties at Sean Combs’ childhood home. In a trailer for Peacock’s Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy documentary, Tim “Dawg” Patterson, a childhood friend of Sean Combs, alleged that Janice Combs often threw these parties.

