‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Trailer Features The Punisher and Kingpin

Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. The series sees the return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. Daredevil’s Netflix show had three seasons between 2015 and 2018 (and was also featured in The Defenders miniseries in 2017). By 2019, all of Marvel’s Netflix series had been canceled, but this was mostly due to the fact that Disney was launching their Disney+ streaming service. Daredevil was a very popular series and fans have been looking forward to Born Again for years.

Cox’s Murdock/Daredevil has appeared in the MCU a few times, in 2021’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, in the 2022 series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and again in the 2024 series Echo. Daredevil: Born Again will also star Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, who has also appeared in the MCU. We’ve seen him in the 2021 Hawkeye series as well as in Echo (although he and Cox did shot share any scenes).

John Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher; he debuted in Daredevil, and then got his own series, which ran for two seasons. Also returning is Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk and Wilson Bethel as “Dex” Poindexter, one of Daredevil’s enemies from season 3. Watch the trailer below.

The trailer centers on Murdock and Fisk having a conversation in a diner; Fisk says, “A lot of time has passed; by the look of it, you’ve come up in the world.” We then see a scene where Murdock, Page, and Nelson, who probably still work together at their law firm, are happily walking together. Murdock has his white cane, as he is blind (he doesn’t need it and just uses it in his civilian guise).

“I could say the same about you,” Murdock responds, referring to the fact that Fisk is now the Mayor of New York City. We also see a scene in Times Square, where Rogers: The Musical — which tells the story of the Avengers’ first adventure in their 2012 film — is still playing.

“A mayor serves his city,” Fisk says. “I can see that you’re not entirely convinced.”

“Can you blame me?” Murdock responds. “I can’t shake the feeling that you’re gaming the system.”

“Why did you stop being a vigilante?” Fisk asks.

“A line was crossed.”

“It’s hard to come to terms with a violent nature, hating the power it has over us,” Fisk says, as we see a few fight scenes, including some with the Punisher.

“I was raised to believe in grace,” Murdock says, a reference to the character’s Catholic upbringing, which was part of his story in both the comic books and the Netflix series. “But I was also raised to believe in retribution.” All throughout the trailer, we see brutal, painful-looking fight scenes, which were a Hallmark of the Netflix series. We also see Murdock looking at a number of different Daredevil masks, including one reminiscent of the gold one that he wore in the She-Hulk series. In that very light-hearted series, he hooked up with She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany; there’s no reference to that in this trailer. Here, he appears to have a new love interest played by Margarita Levieva.

The 18-episode series kicks off on March 4.

Brian has been working in pop culture and media for about three decades: he’s worked at MTV, VH1, SiriusXM, CBS and Loudwire. Besides working as a writer and an editor-in-chief, he’s also appeared on air as a pundit, guested on radio shows and hosted podcasts. Over the years, he’s interviewed the surviving members of Led Zeppelin, the members of U2, Beyonce, Pink, Usher, Stevie Nicks, Lorde… and is grateful to have had the chance to interview Joe Strummer of the Clash and Tom Petty.