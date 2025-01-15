Cardi B Accuses Offset and His Mother of “Robbing” Her, Says He Didn’t Get Kids Anything for Christmas

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Looks like things between Cardi B and Offset are not going so well following the holidays. We’re starting off the year with more Cardi B and Offset drama amid their divorce and separation. Cardi B took to X Spaces on Tuesday and let out a big ole bag of dirt regarding her estranged husband.

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), Cardi B alleged that Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, robbed her. “I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” she stated on X Spaces. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f—ing playing with me.”

The Grammy award-winning rapper did not go into specifics about what she meant by that, but it did cause a bit of frenzy on social media almost immediately after. She also went into a discussion about Offset and how he handled Christmas with their kids this year.

Cardi B Goes on Rant About Offset

The rapper stated on X Spaces that Offset did not get anything for their children. The couple share three children, Culture, Wave, and a newborn only a few months old. She states that he went on a shopping spree in New York for his kids with other women, but did not get a single gift for their three children.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn’t bought them s–t for Christmas,” said Cardi B. “But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t bought my kids s–t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f—ing, but we was cool. Stop f—ing playing with me.”

Cardi B continued on Spaces on a rampage about her feelings toward Offset and how he is handling everything following their separation. Cardi B filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and three children.

Social media users shared the full Cardi B rant on X so that those who missed it could hear her full rant. Check out the X Spaces rant below.

