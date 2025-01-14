Snoop Dogg to Host 2025 NFL Honors in New Orleans

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 06: Snoop Dogg throws the ball prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg is keeping his toes in the NFL business as the host of the 2025 NFL Honors this year in New Orleans. The road to the Super Bowl kicks off with the NFL Honors on February 6 and will highlight some of the best moments of the 2024 season.

Snoop Dogg Invading the NFL as Host

During the show, awards such as AP MVP, AP Defensive Player of the Year, and AP Comeback Player of the Year will be given out to a few of our favorite players. Snoop will hand out the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year plus also reveal the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

As we continue the NFL playoffs to determine what teams will also be in New Orleans that weekend for the Super Bowl, we look forward to seeing this year’s award winners. This is not the first time having Snoop around NFL as he also was part of the halftime show with Dr. Dre a few years ago during Super Bowl LVI.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime performance will feature Kendrick Lamar and many wonder what other surprise special guests will make an appearance.

Tune into the 2025 NFL Honors on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

