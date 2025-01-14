LiAngelo Ball Signs $13 Million Deal with Def Jam

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Looks like LiAngelo Ball is making big moves with his rap career. Following the release of his latest hit, “Tweaker” Ball has been getting some recognition from plenty. Now, he’s officially a part of Def Jam.

Ball released Tweaker at the beginning of the year and many consider it to be the first rap hit of the year. After trending on social media with people from other NBA players to celebrities consigning the hit, Def Jam has signed Ball to a $13 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.

LiAngelo Ball Kicks Off Year with Tweaker Hit

Ball is one of the sons of LaVar Ball. He began his career as an NBA player like most of his brothers and played overseas and for a few G League teams. Now, he is settling into life as a father with his girlfriend reality television star, Miss Nikki Baby.

Ball was always involved in music, but Tweaker has been the first song to become a hit in the industry. Many viral videos of NBA teams finishing the lyrics to his song on Instagram and TikTok, including the Charlotte Hornets where his brother, LaMelo Ball, plays. So, now what for the rap star?

According to Chart Data, the song entered the top 10 streaming chart for the U.S. on Spotify on Jan. 8. The song has received 1,398,725 plays on Spotify (so far). Now, we wait to hear the next chart-topping hit from the former baller.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!