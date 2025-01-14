LiAngelo Ball Signs $13 Million Deal with Def Jam
Looks like LiAngelo Ball is making big moves with his rap career. Following the release of his latest hit, “Tweaker” Ball has been getting some recognition from plenty. Now, he’s officially a part of Def Jam.
Ball released Tweaker at the beginning of the year and many consider it to be the first rap hit of the year. After trending on social media with people from other NBA players to celebrities consigning the hit, Def Jam has signed Ball to a $13 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.
LiAngelo Ball Kicks Off Year with Tweaker Hit
Ball is one of the sons of LaVar Ball. He began his career as an NBA player like most of his brothers and played overseas and for a few G League teams. Now, he is settling into life as a father with his girlfriend reality television star, Miss Nikki Baby.
Ball was always involved in music, but Tweaker has been the first song to become a hit in the industry. Many viral videos of NBA teams finishing the lyrics to his song on Instagram and TikTok, including the Charlotte Hornets where his brother, LaMelo Ball, plays. So, now what for the rap star?
According to Chart Data, the song entered the top 10 streaming chart for the U.S. on Spotify on Jan. 8. The song has received 1,398,725 plays on Spotify (so far). Now, we wait to hear the next chart-topping hit from the former baller.