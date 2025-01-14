Charlotte Homelessness Rises 3% as Affordable Housing Shrinks

Charlotte’s homeless population reached 2,784 in June 2024. The State of Housing Instability and Homelessness Report, released Jan. 9, reveals this represents a 3% increase from 2023. The number of people living on the streets jumped by 33%. The city’s affordable housing stock dropped to just 8% from 45% in 2011. Charlotte currently needs 27,693 units for families with low incomes.

Most people who rent for under $75,000 can’t keep up with housing costs. These families spend more than 30% of their income on housing. The city saw 13,000 eviction filings, a 37% jump in one year.

Several factors are hitting the housing market hard. Only 3,200 homes are available for sale, 3% less than last year. Rising material costs, lack of workers, and building regulations are slowing down new construction.

During the cold snap, city leaders took action. Between Jan. 9-11, the Emergency Management Office worked to expand shelter capacity. Both Roof Above and Salvation Army opened up more beds for people needing shelter. The shelter situation shows mixed results. Some people leave quickly while others stay long-term, showing where support systems need improvement. “The average length of time that people spent in emergency shelter and safe haven increased by seven days from FY22 to FY23,” the report states.

The city is working on solutions. A key vote is coming on Jan. 15 on a $16.3 million bridge linking Uptown to South End, planned to open in 2028. Leaders are focusing on homeownership programs and protecting existing affordable housing. Their strategy combines preventing homelessness with boosting economic growth.

